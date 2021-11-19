Arendt Case Review is a newsletter designed by the Arendt Litigation Group to inform you about recent decisions of the Luxembourg and/or European courts.

Civil procedure

  • Application for retraction (Article 66 of the New Code of Civil Procedure)

Criminal procedure

  • The primacy of criminal proceedings over the civil action

Cassation proceedings

  • Scope of the cassation

Commercial law

  • Res judicata
  • Acceptance of an invoice

Civil law

  • Liability for damage caused by things

Taxation

  • Transfer pricing, hidden profit distribution, validity and scope of advance tax confirmation

Employment law

  • Dismissal for economic reasons
  • Testimonial statements, dismissal with notice

European law

  • Violation of Article 6 §1 of the ECHR, infringement of right of access to a court

News

Arendt Case Law Forum

Arendt Case Review est une newsletter conçue par Arendt Litigation Group pour vous informer de décisions récentes rendues par les juridictions luxembourgeoises et/ou européennes.

Procédure civile

  • Recours en rétractation (article 66 du Nouveau Code de procédure civile)

Procédure pénale

  • Le criminel tient le civil en l'état

Procédure en cassation

  • Portée de la cassation

Droit commercial

  • Autorité de la chose jugée
  • Facture acceptée

Droit civil

  • Responsabilité du fait des choses

Fiscalité

  • Prix de transfert, distribution cachée, validité et portée des rescrits fiscaux

Droit du travail

  • Licenciement pour motif économique
  • Attestation testimoniale, licenciement avec préavis

Droit européen

  • Violation de l'article 6 §1 de la CEDH, atteinte au droit d'accès à un tribunal

Actualités

Arendt Case Law Forum

