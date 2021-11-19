Arendt Case Review is a newsletter designed by the Arendt Litigation Group to inform you about recent decisions of the Luxembourg and/or European courts.
Civil procedure
- Application for retraction (Article 66 of the New Code of Civil Procedure)
Criminal procedure
- The primacy of criminal proceedings over the civil action
Cassation proceedings
- Scope of the cassation
Commercial law
- Res judicata
- Acceptance of an invoice
Civil law
- Liability for damage caused by things
Taxation
- Transfer pricing, hidden profit distribution, validity and scope of advance tax confirmation
Employment law
- Dismissal for economic reasons
- Testimonial statements, dismissal with notice
European law
- Violation of Article 6 §1 of the ECHR, infringement of right of access to a court
News
Arendt Case Law Forum
- Private Clients: Overview of Recent Case Law | on November 25, 2021
- Data protection: Overview of Recent Case Law | on December 16, 2021
>> Click here to download the English version
Arendt Case Review est une newsletter conçue par Arendt Litigation Group pour vous informer de décisions récentes rendues par les juridictions luxembourgeoises et/ou européennes.
Procédure civile
- Recours en rétractation (article 66 du Nouveau Code de procédure civile)
Procédure pénale
- Le criminel tient le civil en l'état
Procédure en cassation
- Portée de la cassation
Droit commercial
- Autorité de la chose jugée
- Facture acceptée
Droit civil
- Responsabilité du fait des choses
Fiscalité
- Prix de transfert, distribution cachée, validité et portée des rescrits fiscaux
Droit du travail
- Licenciement pour motif économique
- Attestation testimoniale, licenciement avec préavis
Droit européen
- Violation de l'article 6 §1 de la CEDH, atteinte au droit d'accès à un tribunal
Actualités
Arendt Case Law Forum
- Private Clients: Overview of Recent Case Law | le 25 novembre 2021
- Data protection: Overview of Recent Case Law | le 16 décembre 2021
>> Cliquer ici pour télécharger la version française
