The Second Chamber of the Civil and Commercial Chamber of the Court of Appeal of Santiago annulled the sentence issued by the first-degree court that condemned the winning pitcher of the Cy Young Bartolo Colón to the payment of US $ 4.5 million, for alleged compensation on future earnings after his return to the Major Leagues, to the Dominican doctors who assisted him in the treatment of stem cells in the tissues of his right shoulder.

This decision dated September 20, 2021, also motivated that the doctors did not present elements that corroborate the existence of an alleged agreement between the parties involved in the legal conflict. In the words of one of Colón's lawyers, Mr. John P. Seibel, "the Court judged on the basis of the facts and applied the law. Justice has been done for Bartolo and his family in the face of an unfounded lawsuit and an absurd first-instance sentence."

Colón was represented by lawyers Alberto Reyes Báez, from law firm Guzmán Ariza; John P. Seibel and Patricio J. Silvestre, from law firm Seibel Dargam Henríquez y Herrera; Néstor Reinoso, from law firm Reinoso, Ottenwalder y Asociados and Gilberto Objío, from law firm Objío, Subero and Ledesma.

