"In summary therefore, unless a contrary intention is expressed in the contract, all joint contracts effectively impose a full liability for the debt on each of the promisors ... Thus, where the debts are jointly incurred, each promisee is liable for the whole amount ..." - Per Nallini Pathmanathan FCJ
The Federal Court in a unanimous decision delivered by Nallini Pathmanathan FCJ (Rohana Yusuf PCA and Azahar Mohamed CJM concurring) in Lembaga Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Pekerja v Edwin Cassian A/L Nagappan @ Marie [2021] 7 CLJ 823, allowed an appeal by the Employees' Provident Fund Board ("EPF Board") and reversed the decisions of the courts below which held that omission of the phrase 'jointly and severally' in a court order against two or more judgment debtors means that each debtor would only be liable for a portion of the judgment sum, proportionate to his share, interest or obligation. The decision is significant as it is the first reported case whereby the apex court cleared the air on the issue of liability between two or more judgment debtors.
Key Points
Brief Facts
The dispute concerns a consent judgment entered between the parties, where each of the three defendants, comprising the company and its two directors, agreed to pay the EPF Board the arrears in employer contributions ("Consent Judgment"). However, the Consent Judgment did not include the phrase that the three defendants were 'jointly and severally' liable for the sum stated in the Consent Judgment. After the defendants failed to comply with the Consent Judgment, the EPF Board commenced bankruptcy proceedings against the Respondent alone. The Respondent applied to set aside the bankruptcy notice and the creditor's petition.
Decisions of the Courts Below
The Respondent successfully set aside the bankruptcy notice and the creditor's petition before the Senior Assistant Registrar ("SAR"). The SAR's decision was affirmed by the High Court and subsequently the Court of Appeal.
Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal held that the bankruptcy notice and creditor's petition were defective as they claimed the whole judgment sum instead of only the portion owed by the Respondent. The Courts below relied on the Court of Appeal case of Sumathy a/p Subramaniam v Subramaniam a/l Gunasegaran & Anor Appeal [2017] 6 MLJ 753 ("Sumathy") and held that since the phrase 'jointly and severally' liable was not inserted into the Consent Judgment, the defendants were only liable to pay the judgment sum in equal proportions.
Federal Court
The Federal Court held that the Courts below had erred in invoking the presumption that joint liability means liability for only half the debt and not the full amount. As a starting point, the Federal Court addressed the misconception of the meaning of joint liability by drawing a distinction between joint liability, several liability and joint and several liability. Nallini Pathmanathan FCJ made the following distinctions:
The EPF Act
The Federal Court also noted that Section 46 of the Employees Provident Fund Act 1991 ("EPF Act") imposes joint and several liability on the directors of a company for unpaid contributions. The Federal Court held that the express wordings of Section 46 of the EPF Act prevails over the terms of the judgment.
Conclusion
This decision of our Federal Court is noteworthy in two respects. First, it clarifies that Sumathy was wrongly decided. Second, it confirms that liability of judgment debtors under a court judgment would in effect be joint and several unless the judgment expressly states that liability is to be borne in equal or other specified proportions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.