2.1 TYPES OF DOMESTIC JUDGMENTS

The first two types of judgment are executory in nature. The latter is declaratory and cannot be enforced directly, although if a defendant acts contrary to a declaration, the plaintiff may be able to commence proceedings for damages and/or apply to restrain the infringement of its legal rights.

There are a number of domestic judgments available from the Bermuda courts that usually follow the trial of a dispute and generally take the form of:

2.2 ENFORCEMENT OF DOMESTIC JUDGMENTS

Where a judgment creditor has a final money judgment, this judgment may be enforced by using any of the methods set out below. In each case, an application must be made to the court with a supporting affidavit. Note that charging orders are not available in Bermuda. These methods include the following.

Writ of Fieri Facias

A writ of fieri facias, commonly known as fi fa, may be issued immediately upon the expiry of any time provided for compliance with a judgment or order of the court. The writ allows control to be taken of the defendant's goods by a court official. The process is relatively straightforward and involves issuing a writ directed to the Provost Marshal General (an officer of the court) to seize the debtor's assets and auction them to satisfy the debt. Upon the sealed writ being delivered to the Provost Marshal, the property of a judgment debtor within Bermuda is bound to the Provost Marshal for execution.

Writ of Sequestration

Where a judgment debtor fails to comply with an order or judgment of the court, the party seeking enforcement, with leave, may apply to have a sequester appointed (usually a local accountancy professional) to seize the judgment debtor's assets until the defendant complies with the order or judgment.

Garnishment Order

It is also possible to obtain a garnishee order, whereby a third party, most commonly a bank or employer, will be directed to pay funds owed to the judgment debtor directly to the judgment creditor. This application is made ex parte supported by affidavit. The supporting affidavit must identify the judgment or order to be enforced, state the unpaid amount, and that the judgment debtor is indebted to the judgment creditor. A garnishee order cannot usually be obtained in relation to a joint debt or future debt owed to the judgment debtor, or where the court does not have jurisdiction (ie, where the debt is owed in another country).

Appointment of a Receiver

Under Order 51 of the RSC, the court has the power to appoint a receiver over the judgment debtor's asserts to assist in collecting in the assets of a judgment debtor where it appears to the court to be "just and convenient" to do so. A court-appointed receiver is an officer of the court. It is important to note that the receiver's fees and expenses will take priority over any recovery and the appointment will not affect any property already subject to an existing security. Often this type of order is a last resort but may be effective where the assets are shares (where a dividend may be due) or where a company has specific valuable assets.

Freezing Order

As discussed above, the court has the power to issue a freezing order in aid of execution of a final judgment. Such an order may be appropriate where, absent restraint pending enforcement, the court is satisfied that there is a real risk that a judgment debtor will dispose of or dissipate its assets, rendering the judgment nugatory.

Order for Committal

An application for committal may be appropriate where a judgment debtor refuses or fails to comply with a judgment or order. In this regard, an applicant can seek an order to send the judgment debtor (where the debtor is an individual) to prison for non-payment. It is important to note that a court will not grant such an order where the judgment debtor proves to the satisfaction of the court that he does not have the means to satisfy the judgment (Section 2 of the Debtors Act 1973).

In the case of a breach of an injunction, it is also open to a plaintiff to commence contempt of court proceedings, including committal to prison, sequestration of assets and imposition of a fine. Where the defendant is a company, an application can be made against the company's directors providing that the penal notice in the injunction expressly adverts to this prospect. Contempt of court proceedings are generally reserved for serious or persistent breach of court orders due to the draconian nature of the court's remedies.

Winding-Up/Bankruptcy Proceedings

These processes will wind up the judgment debtor company or bankrupt an individual debtor based upon non-payment of the judgment debt. In broad terms, the liquidator or trustee in bankruptcy (as the case may be) is empowered by the court order to look into the assets and affairs of the debtor and collect in those assets. The debtor's assets will be distributed to repay the debts according to the priority of unsecured creditors based upon proof of debt. Unless the creditors are secured creditors or preferred creditors within the limited statutory categories recognised in Bermuda (such as employees for certain payments and for payment of taxes), creditors will be treated on a pari passu basis (ie, pro rata to the level of the debt).

The above insolvency processes, while similar in some respects, also entail different procedural rules. A statutory demand will be required in the case of a bankruptcy but will often not be necessary to commence liquidation proceedings. They are collective processes, where not only the interests of the judgment creditor will be taken into account, but also the interests of the general body of creditors (which will be to the fore).

Insolvency practitioners also have the power to investigate and apply to the court to reverse certain transactions (for example, fraudulent preferences and transfers of property at an undervalue or for no value). This will be important where there are concerns that the judgment debtor has moved or sold assets, or made particular payments to associated entities, in order to put those assets beyond the scope of enforcement and outside the liquidation. These remedies contain bespoke time limits and should be considered at an early stage in cases where these types of concerns arise, together with consideration of complementary strategies such as injunctive relief.