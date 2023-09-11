ARTICLE

Join us for an informative webinar as we delve into the main features and advantages of the Madeira International Shipping Register (MAR). Led by renowned experts, Cátia Fernandes, Marina Pimenta, and Albrecht Gundermann, this webinar promises to offer valuable insights into maritime affairs.

In the first segment, Marina Pimenta will explore the comprehensive benefits of the Madeira International Shipping Register. As a prominent figure in the industry, Pimenta will highlight the unique features that set MAR apart from other shipping registers. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the various incentives, legal frameworks, and tax advantages that make MAR an attractive option for ship owners and operators.

Cátia Fernandes, a distinguished expert in ship finance, will then shed light on the significant role MAR plays in facilitating ship financing. Participants will learn about the streamlined ship mortgage regime and opportunities that MAR offers, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a seamless financial platform for their maritime ventures and which have proved critical for the growth of MAR registered feet.

Finally, Albrecht Gundermann will discuss the upcoming trends in shipping within the MAR context. His contribution for MAR's fleet evolution will provide attendees with insights into how MAR is actively contributing to sustainable shipping practices. Learn about how MAR is dealing with the latest innovations and discover how your business can benefit from being part of a environmentally conscious shipping register.

Whether you're a seasoned maritime professional, a ship owner, a ship finance bank or simply intrigued by the world of international shipping, this webinar will be a thought-provoking and enlightening experience. Join us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Madeira International Shipping Register and its impact on the maritime industry today and in the future.

