This webinar provides an introduction to aircraft financing and leasing to Philippine operators and lessees.

What topics are covered:

During the course of such introduction, specific discussions will be made on pitfalls to avoid, proper structuring of the lease (including tax structuring), suggested transaction documents, regulatory and formality requirements, protection of ownership interest, and dispute resolution and remedies.

Who should watch:

Aircraft owners and lessors. This may also interest aircraft manufacturers.

Why you should watch:

The Philippines is not a party to Cape Town and discussions will be made on other workarounds to ensure protection of ownership interest. Philippine corporate law also limits "doing business without a license" by foreign lessors and discussions will be made on what this means and how this affects aircraft owners and lessors looking to lease to Philippine operators and lessees.

