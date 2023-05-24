ARTICLE

We have contributed to three chapters in Chambers and Partners Global Transfer Pricing Guide 2023.

Transfer pricing remains a primary focus of the international tax community. International efforts led primarily by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), together with increasing unilateral efforts by individual governments worldwide, have created an ever-more complex and contentious environment for multinational enterprises (MNEs) seeking to meet their global obligations. The financial strains placed on governments by the recent COVID-19 pandemic have only exacerbated these pressures.

Our experts have contributed to the Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands chapters of the publication. The chapters cover, among other topics:

Legal framework and recent case law

Application of transfer pricing rules

Transfer pricing methods (selection and application)

Special considerations with respect to intangibles andfinancial transactions

Advance pricing agreements with tax authorities

Penalties and documentation obligations

Impact of COVID-19

Download the chapters below!

