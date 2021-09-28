One of the most important initiatives of the OECD is the introduction of Transfer Pricing ("TP") Guidelines, which was proposed through Action 8-10 of the BEPS project. The importance of the Transfer Pricing rules is based on the need to counteract the base erosion and profit shifting, which can result in a distortion of governmental tax revenues. In general, Transfer Pricing refers to methods in determining the arm's length price of intragroup transactions, by considering the pricing, terms and conditions underpinning such transactions.

While Malta has not yet formally adopted this recommendation, the current international practice and the recent developments, in particular the enabling provision in the Budget Implementation Measures Act 2021 indicates that Transfer Pricing rules are likely to be introduced in Maltese tax laws in the very near future.

While details will be revealed when the rules are published, the enabling provision clearly states that the rules will provide for the determination of the arm's length pricing of a transaction or a series of transactions, any adjustments in relation thereto and advance pricing agreements, known as APAs.

Even without formal Transfer Pricing requirements, it can be contended that adhering to the Arm's Length Principle ("ALP") would make sense, especially in the light of recent developments in Maltese law.

In recent years, Maltese law made specific reference to Transfer Pricing rules in its local and in particular, in its Special Tax Regime – The Patent Box. Malta provided for the application of Transfer Pricing rules in its 2019 revised Patent Box Regime, following recommendations based on the BEPS initiative and the EU Rules. The revised regime not only incorporated the substantial activity criterion, but also went a step further and provided for the determination of the income/gains from the intellectual property in accordance to the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines.

Additionally, Malta has indirectly introduced Transfer Pricing rules by adhering to international conventions and relevant EU directives and in particular in the following: