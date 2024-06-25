ARTICLE
25 June 2024

"Burek King" Fails Against "BURGER KING" – The Federal Administrative Court Confirms Risk Of Confusion

M
MME

Contributor

MME
Explore
In its decision of June 3, 2024, the Federal Administrative Court confirmed the decision of the IPI, stating that the trademark "Burek King" cannot be registered due to the risk...
Switzerland Intellectual Property
Photo of Luca Hitz
Photo of Luca Schärer
Photo of Philipp Stadler
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In its decision of June 3, 2024, the Federal Administrative Court confirmed the decision of the IPI, stating that the trademark "Burek King" cannot be registered due to the risk of confusion with the trademark BURGER KING.

The Swiss fast-food chain Burek King sought to register the trademark "Burek King" for hotel and restaurant services. Burger King opposed the registration, as the "Burger King" trademark has been registered for similar services since 1999. On October 31, 2023, the IPI ruled that there was a risk of confusion and denied the registration. Burek King appealed to the Federal Administrative Court, which on June 3, 2024, upheld the IPI's decision. Despite the descriptive nature of the "Burger King" trademark, the court recognized its strong brand recognition and extensive use, confirming the risk of confusion with "Burek King."

To the German article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Luca Hitz
Luca Hitz
Photo of Luca Schärer
Luca Schärer
Photo of Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More