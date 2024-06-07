A registered mark offers defensive and offensive possibilities, but how and where should you start? Bart Schweitzer outlines trademark enforcement strategies for brand owners.

While unregistered trademarks do provide brand owners with some protection, it is advisable to register your chosen brand name(s) in all relevant territories as early as possible. Not only do registered trademarks hold considerable financial value, but they also provide brand owners with important defensive and offensive possibilities.

Defensively, an older registration will take precedence over a younger mark. This means you can use your mark without the risk of being accused of trademark infringement by a newer brand. Offensively, you can use your registration to block a younger brand from registering or using an identical or similar trademark for identical or similar goods and/or services.

Trademark owners should also use their registrations to prevent:

Their brands from being diluted (becoming less exclusive),

Third parties with similar trademarks unjustifiably benefiting from associated reputation and goodwill ("free riding"),

The sale of counterfeit products, and

The unauthorised distribution or resale of official products, leading to reputational damage.

How to create effective trademark enforcement strategies

Novagraaf offers a range of services to enable brand owners to establish and implement effective trademark enforcement strategies, including: