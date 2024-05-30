MYANMAR – First Trademark Journal Published By IPD, Myanmar

The Department of Intellectual Property (IPD) under the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar has released its first Trademark Journal bearing no. TM/2024/01 under the new trademark law...

S.S. Rana & Co. is a Full-Service Law Firm with an emphasis on IPR, having its corporate office in New Delhi and branch offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The Firm is dedicated to its vision of proactively assisting its Fortune 500 clients worldwide as well as grassroot innovators, with highest quality legal services.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Intellectual Property (IPD) under the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar has released its first Trademark Journal bearing no. TM/2024/01 under the new trademark law that came in force in 2019 and was fully implemented in 2023 after the grand opening period got over.

The journal has been published on May 01, 2024, inviting oppositions within a period of 60 days from the said date, and contains 410 marks published across 41 classes. No mark was published in classes 13, 15, 23 and 40.

A tabular representation of the same is as under:

Further, out of 410 marks, 22 marks belonged to the local / domestic entities of Myanmar.

The marks published in the journal will proceed towards further registration process if no opposition is filed against registration of the same. Since there will be no substantive examination of the marks, the interested parties will have to be careful to keep an eye on the published marks, so that necessary action can be taken to protect their rights and interests.

A Notice of Opposition can be filed on form TM-8 along with the official fee of 150,000 kyat (USD 75 approx.) to oppose a published application.

Although the IPD has started publishing the trademark journals, the interval of publications has not yet been informed by the IPD.

With this development, the IPD has moved a step closer towards registration of trademarks in Myanmar.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.