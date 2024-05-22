ARTICLE
Morocco Takes Steps To Protect Its Cultural Heritage

On 23 April 2024, Morocco's Culture Minister, Mehdi Bensaid, met in Geneva with the Director-General of WIPO, Darren Tang, with a view to discuss ways in which Morocco can protect its cultural heritage...
On 23 April 2024, Morocco's Culture Minister, Mehdi Bensaid, met in Geneva with the Director-General of WIPO, Darren Tang, with a view to discuss ways in which Morocco can protect its cultural heritage as a form of intellectual property (with a focus on the intricate art of zellige).

Moroccan officials allege that Algeria is appropriating its cultural heritage, with reports suggesting that Algeria intends to nominate "Algerian zellige" for inclusion in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Mr Tang confirmed his support for Morocco's right to protect its historical heritage, with the meeting culminating in an agreement to sign a joint memorandum of understanding in July (when WIPO's general assemblies meet). It remains to be seen how Morocco's recent approach to WIPO will influence its relationship with Algeria, which remains strained as a result of ongoing disputes regarding the origin of certain cultural heritage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

