Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
La marque MacGyver n'est plus… Dans une
décision du 6 mai 2024, et en l'absence de preuves
apportées par le titulaire, la division d'annulation a
reconnu la déchéance de la marque européenne
Macgyver série culte des années 80 dont
l'ingéniosité du personnage principale
n'a pas été mise à l'œuvre
pour tenter de surmonter l'action en annulation.. (EUIPO No C
59 124 C)
