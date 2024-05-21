ARTICLE
21 May 2024

[Blog] La déchéance d'un mythe

La marque MacGyver n'est plus… Dans une décision du 6 mai 2024, et en l'absence de preuves apportées par le titulaire, la division d'annulation a reconnu la déchéance de la marque européenne Macgyver série culte des années 80 dont l'ingéniosité du personnage principale n'a pas été mise à l'œuvre pour tenter de surmonter l'action en annulation.. (EUIPO No C 59 124 C)

