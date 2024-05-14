[Blog] Une IGP « Tequila » et paf...

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Dans une décision du 6 mars 2024, la Cour d'appel
de l'EUIPO annule la décision de la division
d'opposition qui selon laquelle il n'existe pas de
risque de confusion entre l'indication géographique
TEQUILA et la marque DUTCH GENQUILA pour du vin.
La Cour d'appel considère en effet qu'il
existe des similarités entre la demande de marque et
l'IGP et que le consommateur établira un lien direct
entre GENQUILA et TEQUILA, quand bien même les produits
revendiqués sont du vin … Une position assez
sévère notamment pour la perception du consommateur.
(EUIPO R10300/2023)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.