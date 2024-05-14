ARTICLE
14 May 2024

[Blog] Une IGP « Tequila » et paf...

Dans une décision du 6 mars 2024, la Cour d'appel de l'EUIPO annule la décision de la division d'opposition qui selon laquelle il n'existe pas de risque de confusion entre l'indication géographique TEQUILA et la marque DUTCH GENQUILA pour du vin.

La Cour d'appel considère en effet qu'il existe des similarités entre la demande de marque et l'IGP et que le consommateur établira un lien direct entre GENQUILA et TEQUILA, quand bien même les produits revendiqués sont du vin …  Une position assez sévère notamment pour la perception du consommateur. (EUIPO R10300/2023)

