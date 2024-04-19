The Ministry of Interior in Kenya issued directives on 6 March 2024, under the Preservation of Public Security Act to combat the production and sale of illicit alcohol and psychotropic substances abuse. These directives impact various stakeholders including manufacturers, distributors, and regulators like the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), amongst others.

The directives affect manufacturers, importers, traders and distributors in the alcohol industry. Key points include the suspension and re-issuing of licenses by KRA and KEBS, quality control measures for future applicants, record keeping obligations, reporting requirements and consequences for failure to report counterfeit products. They aim to improve the quality of alcohol products and combat counterfeiting. That said, there are concerns about disrupting genuine trade and the lack of stakeholder consultation. The directives align with the ACA's efforts to address counterfeiting through intellectual property rights recordation.

