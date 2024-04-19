On 14 February 2024, the Ministry of Commerce and Trade released updated requirements for prosecuting trade marks following the Libya Trade Mark Office's announcement of the new regulations in January 2024, as reported in our previous article here.

The updated requirements for prosecuting trade marks include:

Annual renewal of a legalised Power of Attorney, Attestation of official documents by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Libya. Submission of a recent commercial register such as a company's certificate of incorporation with an Arabic translation, from 1 May 2024. Legalisation and translation of documents related to assignments and recordals after registration. Inclusion of the applicant's commercial register number on the trade mark application form. Translation of the applicant's name into Arabic on the trade mark application form.

This update is significant and failing to comply with the above requirements will lead to cancellation of a trade mark application or registration.

A copy of the circular can be located here.

