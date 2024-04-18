On 25 February 2024, the Libya Trade Mark Office issued Decision No. 335 of 2024 addressing trade mark cancellations, amongst other items.

The decision mandates the cancellation of trade marks that have not been renewed within the renewal deadlines outlined in Article 1257 of Commercial Activity Law No. 23 of 2010. Below are the details of the renewal procedure requirements:

Protection period and renewal: Trade marks will be registered for a period of ten years and can be renewed for another ten years upon the request of the owner. Renewal request timeline: Owners must request renewal within six months of the expiry term, otherwise the trade mark will be cancelled. Re-registration procedure: Trade marks can be re-registered within three years of cancellation following specific conditions and registration procedures.

The decision emphasizes renewing trade marks before their ten-year protection period expires even without a registration certificate. It applies to trademarks published before 2021 (with trademark numbers below 22100) excluding those published in 2022 and 2023. The decision is effective immediately from 25 February 2024.

Sources: Eldib& Co Libya update cancellation of non-renewed trademarks – Eldib & Co

