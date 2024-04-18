As of 11 February 2024, the Sudanese Trade Marks Office ("TMO") has resumed operations after nearly a year of closure due to civil unrest. The TMO is now accepting applications for trade mark registrations, renewals, and recordals online. However, examination, publication and acceptance of supporting documents for these applications are pending until the trade mark database is restored, following the loss of records during the civil unrest in Khartoum. The timeframe for full operational status of the TMO remains uncertain, but this development is a positive step forward for Sudan.

