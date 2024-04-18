The Director General of WIPO and the President of Botswana met in Gaborone to identifying ways in which WIPO can support and assist Botswana in cultivating its innovation ecosystem.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi emphasized the importance of intellectual property and innovation for his country's economic transformation. WIPO Director General Daren Tang highlighted the need for a holistic approach to IP, focusing not only on protection but also on commercialization and capacity building. This was a welcomed discussion which highlighted the role of WIPO in supporting African nations and advocating for IP within the African Union.

Source: WIPO Director General Holds Extensive Talks with Botswana's President on Transformative Power of IP, Pledges Support to Botswana in Developing Innovation Ecosystem, Attends ARIPO Ministerial Meeting

