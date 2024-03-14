Discover more IP dos and don'ts by signing up to our 12 March webinar 'On your marks: How to face the IP challenges of the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games'

It cannot have escaped your attention that the Summer Olympic Games will start this 26 July in Paris, followed by the Paralympic Games on 28 August 2024. We've recapped the main IP dos and don'ts below to help you prepare your branding strategy for this important global event.

While the Olympic and Paralympic Games are first and foremost about sporting prowess, behind the scenes, complex commercial interests inform the use of the names, logos and other associated branding assets. As trademark professionals will know all too well, it's vital that the owner(s) of the Olympic brands, including the world-famous rings, can protect and enforce their rights to these iconic international symbols. Companies seeking to capitalise on the Olympics buzz need to be aware of the rules and regulations to benefit from the event's popularity without infringing the organiser's IP rights. Start preparing your branding now with the help of our handy dos and don'ts and get additional insights and advice by registering for our webinar!

Don't: Use protected brands, slogans, logos and direct references

Do: Respond to sporting performance in a creative and non-commercial way

Don't: Include direct and indirect partnership implications

Do: Research your options if you sponsor or are associated with an athlete

Finally, do consult an expert for advice on IP and the Olympics

Since the regulations are complex, it is wise to consult an expert before launching any Games-related branding and marketing activities.

With the right advice, you can sit back and relax the beautiful sporting performances – and IP surprises – at this year's event.

