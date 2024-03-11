INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

TRADEMARK

CHANEL PREVAILSI N LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND

Chanel emerges victorious in its lawsuit against luxury reseller What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA). The jury unanimously voted in favour of Chanel on trademark infringement, false association, unfair competition claims, and false advertising. While Chanel celebrates the ruling, WGACA maintains its innocence, potentially signalling that the legal battle is far from over.

CHICKEN SHOP OWNER LOSES TRADEMARK BATTLE AGAINST TESLA

Amanj Ali, owner of Colorado's Chicken in Bury, registered "Tesla Chicken & Pizza" as a trademark for his takeaway. In September 2022, Tesla commenced an invalidation action against the said mark, claiming that it would take advantage of their reputation. In November 2023, the IPO decided in favour of Tesla and ordered Amanj Ali to pay damages to Tesla.

UKRAINE LAUNCHES "MADEINUKRAINE" TRADEMARK TO BOOST DOMESTIC SALES

The Ukrainian government will apply for the registration of the "Made in Ukraine" trademark, aiming to promote domestic goods and strengthen the country's economy. The trademark, featuring the words "Made in Ukraine" alongside vertical stripes, will be available for use by, among others, Ukrainian businesses and organisations.

PATENT

US PATENT OFFICE SETS GROUND RULES FOR AI-ASSISTED INVENTIONS

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently announced that for a patent to be granted, an individual must have made a "substantial contribution" to the creation of the invention, and only a human can be identified as an inventor on a patent. However, challenges remain in defining the extent of human involvement and the potential for misuse in patent filings.

NOKIA AND VIVO STRIKE CROSS-LICENSE AGREEMENT, ENDING PATENT DISPUTE

Nokia has entered a significant patent cross-license deal with Vivo, requiring royalty payments from Vivo. The agreement potentially ends all ongoing patent disputes between the two companies. This marks Nokia's sixth major licensing agreement in 13 months, reinforcing its position in the 5G ecosystem and sustaining its licensing business.

