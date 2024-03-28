Libya: Official fees have been revised with the adoption of the new Executive Regulations under Trademark Law No. 261

Starting from January 17, 2024, there will be a change in the official fees for trademarks, in accordance with Libya Decision No. 26 for the year 2024.

The new regulations cover deficiencies in trademark law, including aspects such as eligible marks, registration procedures, the expiration of property rights, mortgages, and disputes arising from trademark registration, renewal, and cancellation.

Some of the official fees and requirements are as follows;

Official fees in LYD Official fees in USD Requirements Search applications Search for one trademark in one class 200 USD 60 - One print of the mark by email. - The list of goods to be covered by the application Each additional class 200 USD 60 Trademark applications Filing a trademark application in one class 100 USD 30 - The POA should be signed and notarized by the trademark owner and legalized up to the Libyan Consulate in the owner home country. - An extract of the entry of the applicant company in the Commercial Register legalized up to the Libyan Consulate. - The Name, address, nationality, and business of the applicant. - One print of the mark by email. Filing a trademark in each additional class 100 USD 30 Publication in the Libyan Official Gazette 250 USD 72 Registration fees of a trademark 300 USD 86

Footnote

1. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqSI9V7Dlq6bZmrZzgxqNsaCGP4hla06/view

