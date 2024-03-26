ARTICLE

The filing regulations at the Sanaa Trademark Office have been updated and all intellectual property offices have been verbally notified. According to the new guidelines, a trademark application can now cover up to four products within a given class. If there are more than four products or services falling under the same class, a new application for the same trademark in that class must be submitted, incorporating the additional four products. This procedure has already been put into effect.

Moreover, the office has introduced an electronic submission system, allowing applicants to submit their applications through the Ministry of Industry and Trade's electronic portal.

