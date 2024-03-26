Yemen:
Filing A New Trademark Application In The Sana'a Trademark Office
26 March 2024
United Trademark & Patent Services
The filing regulations at the Sanaa Trademark Office have been
updated and all intellectual property offices have been verbally
notified. According to the new guidelines, a trademark application
can now cover up to four products within a given class. If there
are more than four products or services falling under the same
class, a new application for the same trademark in that class must
be submitted, incorporating the additional four products. This
procedure has already been put into effect.
Moreover, the office has introduced an electronic submission
system, allowing applicants to submit their applications through
the Ministry of Industry and Trade's electronic portal.
