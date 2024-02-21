ARTICLE

Libya: Libya To Resume Publication Of Trademarks In Its Newly Introduced Official Publication Website, Starting From February 1, 2024

As a commitment to modernization and optimization to its approach to intellectual property, and in compliance with the newly introduced executive regulations issued under Ministerial Decision No. 26/2024 on 17 January 2024 (Article 11), the Libyan TM Office has launched the Libyan Trademark Office – Electronic Publication Platform through which all accepted trademarks will be published. Trademarks with filing numbers 22100-28699 are now scheduled for publication shortly. Today; i.e. 1 February 2024, the TM Office has published 6270 trademarks.

In this respect, it is worth mentioning that in accordance with Article 12 of the above executive regulations, the opposition period has been shortened from 60 days to 30 days, which is non-extendable under any circumstances.

