In the context of globalization and the country's growing integration into the international economic space, IP protection is becoming increasingly important in attracting investment, promoting fair competition, and stimulating innovation. This article analyzes existing mechanisms for protecting trademark rights and copyright in Uzbekistan, examines judicial practice, and discusses current challenges and opportunities in this field.

In Uzbekistan, the realm of remedies for trademark and copyright infringement is governed by key Uzbek legislative acts such as the Law on Trademarks, the Copyright Law, the Administrative Code of Uzbekistan, and the Criminal Code of Uzbekistan. These laws govern various aspects of IP protection, impose penalties for infringements, and define legal remedies.

Trademark Law defines unauthorized use of registered trademarks as the primary violation. This includes the manufacture, sale, import, and turnover of goods with illegally used marks. Article 37-1 of the said law imposes fines on legal entities ranging from $2,000 to $5,500 USD for such violations.

On the other hand, Copyright Law defines infringements in terms of copyright as the unapproved use of works without the required permission and the authors' personal non-property rights being violated. Rights holders are entitled to request the implementation of additional protective measures, payment of damages ranging from $500 to $27,000, and other types of compensation. At the same time, infringers are found guilty in administrative offense according to articles 177 and 177-1 of the Uzbek Administrative Code with subsequent penalty ranging from 27 USD to 548 USD.

Furthermore, Article 149 of the Republic of Uzbekistan's Criminal Code establishes criminal liability for more serious copyright violations, such as authorship misappropriation or the disclosure of confidential information prior to the official registration of an IP object. Penalties for such violations include fines ranging from $700 to $2,000, deprivation of certain rights, compulsory public works, or correctional labor for up to three years.

In addition to the aforementioned aspects of Uzbekistan's framework for protecting trademark rights and copyright, it is important to note that, under Article 14 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an individual whose rights have been violated may seek full compensation for damages. This right to full compensation supplements the administrative, civil, and criminal remedies available, making the legal framework stronger and more responsive to the needs of rights holders.

Moreover, in Uzbekistan, state authorities issue mandatory injunctions to infringers to stop violating trademarks and copyrights. Infringers who do not comply with these orders face more severe penalties, including criminal prosecution. In addition, Uzbekistan's courts are increasingly hearing cases involving trademark and copyright infringement. According to established practice, the majority of right holders' claims are satisfied. This trend implies that the judicial system will increasingly recognize and enforce IP rights. The courts' willingness to protect these rights demonstrates a dedication to safeguarding the interests of authors and right holders.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Uzbekistan's legislative framework for trademark and copyright protection is comprehensive and effective. A combination of administrative, civil, and criminal remedies establishes a strong mechanism for addressing and preventing violations. The increasing involvement of the judiciary in these matters, as well as the high level of satisfaction of claims by copyright holders, shows a positive trend in the direction of stronger IP protection.

