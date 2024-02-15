The European Union Intellectual Property Office (the "EUIPO") has implemented 'The Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund' (the "Fund"), a European Commission initiative, for the year 2024. Unlike previous initiatives which only covered the reimbursement of administrative fees relating to trademark, design and patent registrations (at both national and EU level), the Fund now also covers the costs charged by legal professionals in relation to the preparation and filing of European patent applications.

Any business established within the European Union which qualifies as a micro, small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) is eligible to apply for re-imbursement under the Fund.

Applications for participation in the Fund opened on 22 January 2024 and shall remain open until 6 December 2024.

