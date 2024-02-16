Libya's latest trade mark regulations herald key changes for protecting and registering trade marks locally.

Changes at the Libyan Trade Marks Office and the new Executive Regulations no. 26 for 2024

On 17 January 2024, the Libyan Ministry of Economy issued Resolution No. 26 of 2024 presenting new regulations for Chapter Ten of Law No. 23 of 2010 on Trademarks. The implementing regulations are expected to address operational gaps and play a crucial role in achieving the law's objectives. Notably, the updated regulations include:

Adoption of the 11th Edition of Nice Classification;

The introduction of provisions to register and protect sound marks;

Electronic publication of accepted applications;

Opposition period shortened from 60 days to 30 days; and

a revision of the fee structure with increased official fees, new charges, and detailed categorization of renewal fees.

The regulations are anticipated to come into in effect 30 days from the date of publication.

Source: Libya Rolls Out Long-Awaited Implementing Regulations for 2010 Trademark Act https://www.sabaip.com/from-law-to-practice-libya-rolls-out-long-awaited-implementing-regulations-for-2010-trademark-act/

Libya Adopts New Executive Regulations of Trademark Law https://www.agip.com/News.aspx?id=22134

LIBYA: UPDATES AT THE TRADEMARK OFFICE https://njq-ip.com/newsletters/2024/01/libya-updates-at-the-trademark-office/

