Insights from the 63rd OAPI Administrative Council Session in Burkina Faso

The 63rd session of the OAPI Administrative Council was held on 12 December 2023 in Burkina Faso. The opening ceremony was presided over by the Head of Government of Burkina Faso, Dr. Apollinaire Kyélèm, alongside the Vice-President of OAPI and Central African Minister in charge of Trade, Koyassoum Doumta Léa and the representative of the President of the WAEMU Commission and Commissioner, Prof. Filiga Sawadogo.

The session, attended by 17 ministers from OAPI Member States, focused on reviewing OAPI's general management activity report, financial matters, and strategic issues to effectively fulfil its missions. Discussions also revolved around strengthening innovation, creativity, and intellectual property for the well-being of the people. The Vice-President of OAPI highlighted the importance of staying current with global reforms, especially in the context of new technologies. The Director General, Dr. Dénis Bohoussou, emphasized deliberations on the new strategic action plan (2023-2027), addressing projects like financing invention and innovation and supporting nationals in protecting their intellectual property internationally.

The meeting marked a significant gathering of stakeholders committed to the progress and future of the organization. A webcasting of the event can be viewed here.

Source: Intellectual property: The 63rd session of the OAPI Board of Directors examines the issue of financing structuring projects at: https://lefaso.net/spip.php?article126470

