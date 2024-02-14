Using the Algeria boycott of Spanish goods as a case study, Vera Albino and Inês Monteiro Alves reflect on the nuanced interaction between political dynamics and intellectual property protection, exploring how challenging bilateral relations between nations or perceived inefficiencies in the judicial system can contribute to hesitancy among investors and affect both investment and IP protection.

Read here the article "Trademark rights in the crosshairs - Decoding investment boycotts and judicial dynamics in Algeria", published in the specialized Intellectual Property 2024 guide released by Corporate LiveWire.

