UAE: Dubai Customs foils smuggling tactics: a vigilant stand against counterfeit and restricted goods in Air Cargo Centers



Dubai Customs has always proven to be a highly proactive body of the Dubai Emirate, which plays a pivotal role in the country's efforts to curb the menace of illegal trade, including the uncovering of smugglers' attempts involving prohibited substances in various forms, including counterfeit and restricted goods. This is the result of Dubai's relevance to imparting advanced education and training and high-end technology, which aids in the efficient detection of complicated smuggling tactics.

Intensifying its commitment to combat counterfeiting and safeguard businesses' intellectual property interests, Dubai Customs addressed 194 cases of IP disputes in the initial half of 20232. These cases encompassed 10.7 million counterfeit items, valued at AED 53.277 million. Additionally, the government department persistently conducted recycling operations for counterfeit and IP-infringing goods, resulting in the recycling of 176,000 items associated with 65 global trademarks.

Dubai Customs is dedicated to safeguarding the community. They rely on highly skilled, experienced, and efficient personnel, as well as state-of-the-art inspection and scanning equipment at airports and customs ports throughout Dubai, along with various support systems. The customs officials are equipped with the necessary expertise and cutting-edge devices, including advanced X-ray machines for detecting concealed items such as drugs within the human body. This technology enhances the efficiency of customs inspectors, enabling them to identify and combat attempts to smuggle drugs through ingestion. Customs inspectors also undergo intensive training courses and are equipped with top-notch scientific and practical skills to effectively detect and combat drug smuggling attempts.

Footnotes

1. Dubai: From hidden drugs in oxygen cylinders to coffee making-machines, Customs thwarts smuggling tactics - News | Khaleej Times (2023.12.21)

2. newsdetails (dubaicustoms.gov.ae) (2023.7.23)

