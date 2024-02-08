UAE: New e-commerce law to safeguarding consumer interests, intellectual property, and technological protection measures 1

The Ministry of Economy has introduced Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 20232 on Commerce through Modern Means of Technology (e-commerce), aligning with the UAE's digital transformation strategy.

This law aims to enhance global business standing by leveraging advanced technologies and smart infrastructure, emphasizing its role in creating a dynamic investment environment, safeguarding consumer interests, and facilitating business operations.

The said law's comprehensive approach covers diverse aspects, including licensing, regulatory roles, and dispute resolution options, positioning the UAE as a global hub for modern commerce while supporting economic resilience and competitiveness. It includes provisions to protect consumer interests, ensuring intellectual property rights for goods or services purchased through modern technology, and implementing technological protection measures for secure transactions, along with regulations for refunds and exchanges.

The Ministry of Economy's responsibilities encompass formulating e-commerce policies, ensuring tax compliance, and coordinating consumer protection efforts with relevant authorities.

The said law establishes criteria for engaging in e-commerce, emphasizing legal compliance, secure technology infrastructure, and adherence to cyber security standards. Its adaptability to future technological developments contributes to sustained economic growth, job creation, and global competitiveness for the UAE.

Footnotes

1. Ministry of Economy reviews law on Commerce through Modern means of Technology & its role in enhancing business environment's competitiveness | Ministry of Economy - UAE (moec.gov.ae) (2023.12.6)

2. Federal+Decree-Law+No.+14+of+2023+on+Trading+by+Modern+Technological+Means.pdf (moec.gov.ae)

