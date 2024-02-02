The increasing trend of registering digital symbols, such as emojis and hashtags, prompts a critical reassessment of how conventional trademark laws accommodate these modern forms. Diogo Antunes explores the Käselow Holding GmbH application in his latest article for IP STARS (Managing IP), addressing the intersection of digital communication and legal principles.

