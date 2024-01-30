Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has issued the forms for filing industrial designs and the relevant official fees.

Further to the issuance of Industrial Design Rules on September 29, 2023, and the entry into force of the Industrial Design Law on October 31, 2023, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) of Myanmar has issued the required forms for filing industrial designs under the Notification No. 71/2023 on October 27, 2023, followed by Notification No. 2/2023 on December 29, 2023, announcing the relevant official fees.

The notification includes an annex describing the following forms, in Myanmar and English languages, available on the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) website.

The required applications forms, and relevant official fees are as follows:

Form numbers Details Official fees (MMK) Remark ID- 1 Application for an industrial design registration 120,000 per design ID- 1a Statement justifying the applicant's right to the registration of an industrial design At no cost ID- 2 Appointment of a representative At no cost ID- 3 Request for reinstatement of an industrial design application 65,000 per application ID- 4 Request for correction of an industrial design application 35,000 per application ID- 5 Request for withdrawal of an industrial design application At no cost ID- 6 Request for filing a divisional application 100,000 per application ID- 7 Opposition to registration of an industrial design 100,000 per design - Request for recordation of an industrial design registration 100,000 per design ID- 8 Request for issuing a certified copy of a registration certificate 35,000 per application ID- 10 Request for amendment of registration of an industrial design 35,000 per application ID- 11 Request for renewal of an industrial design 220,000 per design ID- 12 Request for recording of assignment of an industrial design 80,000 per design ID- 13 Request for recording a license of a registered industrial design 80,000 per design ID- 14 Request to cancel recordation of a license of a registered industrial design At no cost Free of charge ID- 15 Request to invalidate a registered industrial design 150,000 per design ID- 16 Request to change a representative 20,000 per application ID- 18 Request for time extension 35,000 per application ID- 19 Application for an appeal 300,000 per design ID- 19a Appointment of a representative for an appeal At no cost - Request for deferment of publication for an international application 35,000 per design



According to the Notification No. 71/2023, regarding the application for an industrial design registration, the ID-1 should be submitted to the Registrar. If an applicant is not a creator, the ID-1a should be attached as well, otherwise, the applicant will not be entitled to apply for an industrial design registration.

Currently the IP office does not accept industrial design applications. The acceptance of application should be announced in the coming months.