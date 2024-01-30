Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has issued the forms for filing industrial designs and the relevant official fees.
Further to the issuance of Industrial Design Rules on September 29, 2023, and the entry into force of the Industrial Design Law on October 31, 2023, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) of Myanmar has issued the required forms for filing industrial designs under the Notification No. 71/2023 on October 27, 2023, followed by Notification No. 2/2023 on December 29, 2023, announcing the relevant official fees.
The notification includes an annex describing the following forms, in Myanmar and English languages, available on the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) website.
The required applications forms, and relevant official fees are as follows:
|
Form numbers
|
Details
|
Official fees (MMK)
|
Remark
|
ID- 1
|
Application for an industrial design registration
|
120,000
|
per design
|
ID- 1a
|
Statement justifying the applicant's right to the registration of an industrial design
|
At no cost
|
ID- 2
|
Appointment of a representative
|
At no cost
|
ID- 3
|
Request for reinstatement of an industrial design application
|
65,000
|
per application
|
ID- 4
|
Request for correction of an industrial design application
|
35,000
|
per application
|
ID- 5
|
Request for withdrawal of an industrial design application
|
At no cost
|
ID- 6
|
Request for filing a divisional application
|
100,000
|
per application
|
ID- 7
|
Opposition to registration of an industrial design
|
100,000
|
per design
|
-
|
Request for recordation of an industrial design registration
|
100,000
|
per design
|
ID- 8
|
Request for issuing a certified copy of a registration certificate
|
35,000
|
per application
|
ID- 10
|
Request for amendment of registration of an industrial design
|
35,000
|
per application
|
ID- 11
|
Request for renewal of an industrial design
|
220,000
|
per design
|
ID- 12
|
Request for recording of assignment of an industrial design
|
80,000
|
per design
|
ID- 13
|
Request for recording a license of a registered industrial design
|
80,000
|
per design
|
ID- 14
|
Request to cancel recordation of a license of a registered industrial design
|
At no cost
|
Free of charge
|
ID- 15
|
Request to invalidate a registered industrial design
|
150,000
|
per design
|
ID- 16
|
Request to change a representative
|
20,000
|
per application
|
ID- 18
|
Request for time extension
|
35,000
|
per application
|
ID- 19
|
Application for an appeal
|
300,000
|
per design
|
ID- 19a
|
Appointment of a representative for an appeal
|
At no cost
|
-
|
Request for deferment of publication for an international application
|
35,000
|
per design
According to the Notification No. 71/2023, regarding the application for an industrial design registration, the ID-1 should be submitted to the Registrar. If an applicant is not a creator, the ID-1a should be attached as well, otherwise, the applicant will not be entitled to apply for an industrial design registration.
Currently the IP office does not accept industrial design applications. The acceptance of application should be announced in the coming months.
