Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has issued the forms for filing industrial designs and the relevant official fees.

Further to the issuance of Industrial Design Rules on September 29, 2023, and the entry into force of the Industrial Design Law on October 31, 2023, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) of Myanmar has issued the required forms for filing industrial designs under the Notification No. 71/2023 on October 27, 2023, followed by Notification No. 2/2023 on December 29, 2023, announcing the relevant official fees.

The notification includes an annex describing the following forms, in Myanmar and English languages, available on the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) website.

The required applications forms, and relevant official fees are as follows:

Form numbers

Details

Official fees (MMK)

Remark

ID- 1

Application for an industrial design registration

120,000

per design

ID- 1a

Statement justifying the applicant's right to the registration of an industrial design

At no cost

  

ID- 2

Appointment of a representative

At no cost

  

ID- 3

Request for reinstatement of an industrial design application

65,000

per application

ID- 4

Request for correction of an industrial design application

35,000

per application

ID- 5

Request for withdrawal of an industrial design application

At no cost

  

ID- 6

Request for filing a divisional application

100,000

per application

ID- 7

Opposition to registration of an industrial design

100,000

per design

-

Request for recordation of an industrial design registration

100,000

per design

ID- 8

Request for issuing a certified copy of a registration certificate

35,000

per application

ID- 10

Request for amendment of registration of an industrial design

35,000

per application

ID- 11

Request for renewal of an industrial design

220,000

per design

ID- 12

Request for recording of assignment of an industrial design

80,000

per design

ID- 13

Request for recording a license of a registered industrial design

80,000

per design

ID- 14

Request to cancel recordation of a license of a registered industrial design

At no cost

Free of charge

ID- 15

Request to invalidate a registered industrial design

150,000

per design

ID- 16

Request to change a representative

20,000

per application

ID- 18

Request for time extension

35,000

per application

ID- 19

Application for an appeal

300,000

per design

ID- 19a

Appointment of a representative for an appeal

At no cost

  

-

Request for deferment of publication for an international application

35,000

per design


According to the Notification No. 71/2023, regarding the application for an industrial design registration, the ID-1 should be submitted to the Registrar. If an applicant is not a creator, the ID-1a should be attached as well, otherwise, the applicant will not be entitled to apply for an industrial design registration.

Currently the IP office does not accept industrial design applications. The acceptance of application should be announced in the coming months.

