On November 16, 2023, the new European Regulation on GI protection for craft and industrial products (CIGIR) came into effect, applicable from December 1, 2025.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has been designated as the competent authority, and starting in December 2025, it will be possible to apply for the registration of the names of craft and industrial products that meet the necessary requirements through a single GI application covering all EU Member States. Existing national rights will cease to exist one year later, on December 2, 2026.

The examination and registration process will involve two phases (standard procedure): producers will initially file their applications to the competent authorities for national-level assessment. Subsequently, successful applications will be forwarded for further evaluation and approval by the EUIPO.

This regulation represents a crucial development in safeguarding the names of craft and industrial products by establishing a uniform and harmonized framework across the European Union. Prior to this, the protection of geographical indications (GIs) for craft and industrial products depended on the national rules of each Member State, leading to diverse levels of protection and legal complexities.

It also ensures fair competition for producers, thus enhancing consumer confidence by providing reliable information about the geographical origin, characteristics, and authenticity of the products. Producers will be allowed to use the official symbol of "Protected Geographical Indication" on their products.

