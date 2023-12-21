WIPO has extended its collaboration with Morocco to include a joint master's degree program on IP and Innovation. The agreement regarding establishment of the joint master's program was signed during a visit by WIPO'S Director General Daren Tang to Morocco in October 2023.

The master's program hosted by Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and the Moroccan Industrial and Commercial Property Office (OMPIC) will be presented in Arabic, French and English to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

Source: https://www.wipo.int/about-wipo/en/dg_tang/news/2023/news_0044.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.