European Union:
Wine Trademarks And Traditional Terms For Wines In The European Union
While various trademark applications confront reasons for
refusal - such as a lack of distinctive character, contradiction
with accepted moral principles, or replication of prior trademarks
- there is one that stands out in particular for wine brands:
refusal if a request conflicts with a traditional term for
wine.
João Pereira Cabral explores the
challenges associated with obtaining a European trademark
registration for wine under this reason for refusal, including some
possible solutions.
Published in IP Stars, read here the full article.
