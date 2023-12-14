While various trademark applications confront reasons for refusal - such as a lack of distinctive character, contradiction with accepted moral principles, or replication of prior trademarks - there is one that stands out in particular for wine brands: refusal if a request conflicts with a traditional term for wine.

João Pereira Cabral explores the challenges associated with obtaining a European trademark registration for wine under this reason for refusal, including some possible solutions.

Published in IP Stars, read here the full article.

