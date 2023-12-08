Belgium:
WEBINAR VIDEO | Geographical Indications For Craft And Industrial Products: Navigating The New EU Legal Framework
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
During this webinar, our IP specialists Olivier Vrins and Bart
Junior Bollen walk you through the new EU Regulation on
geographical indications (GIs) for craft and industrial
products.
VIDEO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Belgium
Is This AlphaTauri F1's New Team Name?
Marks & Clerk
The AlphaTauri F1 team will undergo a full rebrand ahead of the 2024 season and CEO Peter Bayer has confirmed that the team's new name will move back closer to the sister Red Bull Racing brand.
Using IP To Succeed In Tech Transfer
J A Kemp LLP
Transforming research carried out in institutions such as universities and hospitals into commercial products and services can be a long and complex journey...
A Taste Of IP News, American-Style
Dennemeyer Group
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on life's blessings, great and small. No matter where we live in the world, one thing we can all be grateful for is the system of Intellectual Property (IP)...
Scot Golf Courses Save Trump's EU Trade Mark
Marks & Clerk
Donald Trump's IP company (DTTM Operations LLC) was successful in defending a non-use revocation action filed by a German individual against a TRUMP registration in Class 43 (hotel, restaurants, etc.).