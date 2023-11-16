self

with Olivier Lombardo, Head of Trademarks Luxemburg and Giovanni Orsoni, Trademark Attorney, De Simone & Partners

From books to movies and from music to podcasts, a suite of IP rights is needed to protect the media we enjoy every day and the creators sharing their works of imagination. But as technology evolves at an unprecedented rate, how is the IP system able to adapt to the challenges presented by metaverse concepts and generative artificial intelligence? We pull back the curtain on the entertainment industry and let the complex legal mechanisms behind it all take center stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.