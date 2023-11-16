Luxembourg:
IP Behind The Entertainment Industry (Podcast)
16 November 2023
Dennemeyer Group
with Olivier Lombardo, Head of Trademarks
Luxemburg and Giovanni Orsoni, Trademark Attorney,
De Simone & Partners
From books to movies and from music to podcasts, a suite of IP
rights is needed to protect the media we enjoy every day and the
creators sharing their works of imagination. But as technology
evolves at an unprecedented rate, how is the IP system able to
adapt to the challenges presented by metaverse concepts and
generative artificial intelligence? We pull back the curtain on the
entertainment industry and let the complex legal mechanisms behind
it all take center stage.
