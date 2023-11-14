ARTICLE

Nothing in Intellectual Property (IP) law is one-dimensional, least of all the ubiquitous trademark. Just as the definition of these intangible assets has evolved to include holograms, motions, shapes and scents, so has their role in modern business expanded upon their traditional function.

This signifies a paradigm shift of the trademark from a means "to distinguish goods from one undertaking from those of other undertakings" (Article 4, EU Trade Mark Regulation) to a public communication tool. However, this phenomenon is not merely isolated to the social sphere, having repercussions on the juridical protection of trademarks as well as their future filing patterns.

To some degree, this trend is the natural outcome of deepening reciprocity in seller-consumer dealings, but a growing appreciation of the strategic value of trademarks among owners is also at play. And this understanding can trace its origin to the influence of trademark attorneys, who have become more active in decision-making processes. Thus, it is incumbent upon IP counsels to continue to foster this responsive attitude so that their clients get the most out of established and emergent trademarking schemes.

