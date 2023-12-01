UAE: The Ministry of Economy emphasizes the UAE's contributions to IP legislation development in Cairo1

The UAE's Ministry of Economy, represented by its Intellectual Property sector, participated in the 11th Intellectual Property Technical Committee Meeting organized by the Intellectual Property and Competitiveness Department of the League of Arab States in Cairo. The Intellectual Property and Competitiveness Department was established as a result of the Memorandum of Understanding between the League of Arab States (LAS) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in July 2000, along with LAS Council Resolution No. 6071 from March 12, 2000, and LAS SG Resolution No. 89/1 from April 4, 2012. 2

The primary focus of the Technical Committee for Intellectual Property lies in establishing guidelines for collaboration among Arab countries in safeguarding intellectual property rights. Its mission is to elevate awareness within the Arab community regarding intellectual property matters, all the while fostering a culture of innovation.

The meeting covered the implementation of subcommittee recommendations, creating a document on industrial property in Arab nations, establishing a regional technology support network, addressing copyright and neighboring rights challenges, and finalizing a draft study on these topics.

The UAE Ministry aims to collaborate with government and private sector partners locally, regionally, and globally to establish a comprehensive intellectual property protection environment in line with international standards.

