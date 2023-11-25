Egypt: The Inception of the Egyptian Authority for Intellectual Property1

The Arab Republic of Egypt has enacted Law No. 163 of 2023, establishing the Egyptian Authority for Intellectual Property (EAIP). The primary objective of the EAIP is to enhance Egypt's intellectual property system, aligning it with the nation's sustainable development goals and international commitments.

The EAIP is entrusted with the responsibility of regulating and safeguarding Intellectual Property Rights in Egypt, taking over the functions previously held by Intellectual Property Offices and relevant Ministries. This transition encompasses roles defined in Law No. (23) of 1951 concerning Patent Agents' Practices, Law No. (82) of 2002 concerning the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, and Law No. (94) of 2012 concerning the Determination of Cost for Search and Annuity Fees by the Patent Cooperation Treaty, serves as the key IP Office for the registration of trademarks, designs, patents, and copyrights. Following the issuance of this Law, employees from offices and departments dedicated to intellectual property administration under the aforementioned ministries and agencies will be transferred to the EAIP.

The EAIP will be established within one year from the date of this Law's issuance by August 7, 2024, with the possibility of a six-month extension, subject to approval by the Prime Minister.

The EAIP's functions, aimed at achieving its mission of regulating and safeguarding IPRs, encompass the following:

Formulating and updating the national intellectual property strategy.

Managing the registration, filing, and issuance of documents for IPR protection.

Creating comprehensive databases on IPRs to enhance the intellectual property system's accessibility.

Encouraging researchers, investors, start-ups, and SME owners to register their innovations, creations, and other IPRs to secure protection and maximize benefits.

Formulating policies for assessing and utilizing state-owned intellectual property assets and providing training to the private sector on leveraging these assets for economic gain.

Establishing registers for patent and trademark owners.

Promoting awareness of the significance of intellectual property.

Collaborating with international and regional organizations responsible for IPR protection.

Providing input on draft laws about IPR protection.

The EAIP will manage the registration of IP Agents and IP Experts, as well as the allocation of experts to IP-related cases and disputes. Additionally, it will provide legal guidance in the creation of new laws and regulations related to intellectual property protection and enforcement.

The EAIP will assume a leadership role in all matters related to intellectual property and will oversee the strategy, development, and collaboration with relevant ministries in this domain.

Footnotes

1. https://www.docdroid.net/RsTBit4/kanon-rkm-163-lsn-2023-basdar-kanon-anshaaa-alghaz-almsry-llmlky-alfkry-pdf#page=8 (2023.8.6)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.