The General Administration for the Protection of Intellectual Property at Yemen's Ministry of Industry and Trade in Sana'a has officially adopted the 10th edition of the International Classification of Goods and Services (10th edition). The said Administration has announced that the 10th edition of the International Classification of Goods and Services has been adopted, however, the formal notifications are yet to be received.

This adoption aims to facilitate the registration of trademarks as per the provisions of the Nice Agreement. It's important to highlight that this recent development aligns with the re-endorsement of the Trademarks Office for the online electronic filing system for trademarks.

