Pakistan: E-filing system introduced1
As a digitalization milestone for the country, in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)2 on Wednesday, 14th June, the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), introduced the e-Filing system to receive trademark applications from IP applicants, electronically. The Pakistan IPO provides access to an online Trademark filing system3,4 and efforts are being made to digitize applications for Copyright, Patent, Designs, and Geographical Indications in a similar manner.
This is considered a great attainment while considering that IP filings carried out manually, were obviously a time-incurring and cost-incurring procedure. Such an advancement in the IP system will enable less time-incurring procedures that will be of hassle-free convenience. This would also considerably decrease the cost of filing trademark applications in the Country while benefitting the applicants.
It is worth noting that the introduction of online filing had some deficiencies and flaws in the system, as a result, it has not been used widely as yet.
Efforts are also being put in to accept the applications related to Copyright, Patent, Designs, and Geographical Indications electronically on similar lines.
Footnotes
1. https://ipo.gov.pk/node/2520 (2023.6.14)
2. Arfa Software Technology Park | PITB
3. How to Register as IP Attorney for IPO's Online Filing System
4. How to Register as SELF (Individual) for IPO's Online Filing System
