Pakistan: Change in the Amounts of the Individual1
The Individual fee that is payable when Pakistan is a designated country to an international Madrid application has been changed by the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in line with Rule 35(2)(d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol. The change also applies to the fee in a designation subsequent to an international registration and also in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Pakistan has been designated.
The fee has been lowered as compared to the previous fees. The change in fees is in effect from July 1, 2023.
The comparison of the fees is as follows:
|
Items
|
Amounts (in Swiss francs)
|
Until June 30, 2023
|
As from July 1, 2023
|
Application or Subsequent Designation
|
- for each class of goods or services
|
75
|
54
|
Renewal
|
- for each class of goods or services
|
66
|
48
Footnote
1. https://www.wipo.int/edocs/madrdocs/en/2023/madrid_2023_14.pdf?utm_source=WIPO+Newsletters&utm_campaign=3d796e7386-DIS_MADRID_NEWS_EN_050623&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-0c57c891bc-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D (2023.6.1)
