Oman: The Sultanate of Oman considers setting up of National Centre for Intellectual Property1,2
From time and again, Oman has been fulfilling its tasks in the best possible manner, in an attempt to provide a better and enhanced business environment to entities while making sure of protecting the rights of the individuals as well.
In its valuable pursuit in line with the "Oman Vision 2040"3, another workshop was held in the country, which stressed on the need to boost the national intellectual property system and ongoing cooperation projects between the Sultanate of Oman and the World Intellectual Property Organization "WIPO".
The two-day workshop started on June 5, 2023 included discussions on the betterment programs and the efforts that have and will be incurred in the pursuit of achieving a better future. This included the mention of the ongoing cooperation projects, including programs of training of diplomats and the commercial officials, considering offering a master's program in intellectual property and other areas of cooperation in higher education. They also discussed the organizing of summer schools in cooperation with the WIPO that would generate employment opportunities too.
Another important discussion in the said workshop included the possibility of establishing a National Training Centre concerning intellectual property affairs, that would ultimately enrich the countries efforts.
Footnotes
