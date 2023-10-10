As part of its continual work to improve Indonesia's intellectual property (IP) e-filing system, the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) makes regular updates and upgrades to the system. In recent months, the DGIP has implemented several important changes from previously used versions that applicants should be aware of when filing IP applications.
Below is a summary of some key changes and updated requirements for applications using the IP e-filing system, grouped by IP type.
Designs
- Drawings must be in JPG format only, and only one view is allowed per page.
- Once payment for the application has been made, no refund request is available.
- Only one figure is allowed for each design view, except for reference and perspective views.
Patents
- For inventions already registered outside Indonesia through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), the title of the invention in the application for registration in Indonesia must match the title of the invention as registered with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
- All bibliographic data in the national phase application must match the information from the PCT international phase as listed on WIPO's website.
- Excess claim fees must be paid at the time of filing the patent application.
Trademarks
- Applicants must choose their desired goods and services from the list, and the wording used in the provided list is not editable. The DGIP frequently updates the list of goods and services, but there is no regular schedule for the updates to this database. It is very difficult to request the addition of goods or services to the list, especially if a similar alternative exists. Therefore, it is crucial for applicants to decide on the goods or services to indicate in the application as soon as possible before the list is updated, as goods and services are sometimes deleted from the list.
- Once the government fee is paid, the goods or services that have been chosen cannot be amended, even if the application has not yet been submitted.
- If a trademark registration is in the renewal grace period (i.e., the period after its expiration date during which it can still be renewed), it is not possible to submit any recordal of name change, address change, or assignment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.