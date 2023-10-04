INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

TRADEMARK

THE TRADEMARK REGISTRATION AND CANCELLATION FOR "MILSUB "BY ROLEX HAVE BEEN DENIED

The USPTO (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office) declined Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc.'s application to register "MILSUB" as a trademark. The central reason for the rejection of both Rolex's registration and the cancellation of Mark Kiger's existing registration, lies in the facts that Rolex has not actively utilised this term on their new products, nor did they ever employ it on their past models.

https://professionalwatches.com/rolex-milsub-trademark-registration-and-cancellation-rejected/

SAN DIEGO COURT REJECTED MOLSON COORS' REQUEST FOR A RETRIAL IN THE $56 MILLION TRADEMARK CASE

A San Diego court has upheld the 2018 decision that Molson Coors infringed upon Stone Brewing's trademark rights by prominently featuring the terms 'Stone' and 'Stones' in their marketing campaign for Molson Coors' Keystone beer product. The District Judge ruled that Molson Coors is not eligible for a new trial or a favourable court ruling. Additionally, the court rejected Molson Coors' attempt to reduce or overturn the damages payment.

https://www.thedrinksbusiness.com/2023/09/court-denies-retrial-for-us56-million-molson-coors-trademark-case/

KERALA SUPREME COURT ISSUES RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST MARIYAS SOAPS & CHEMICALS FOR USE OF 'CHANDRA' TRADEMARK

In a recent legal case initiated by Wipro, the Supreme Court has issued a restraining order against M/s Mariyas Soaps and Chemicals, preventing them from utilising their registered trademark 'Chandra' due to its perceived similarity to Wipro's trademarked soap line, 'Chandrika'. The case is scheduled for its next hearing in January 2024.

https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/supreme-court-restrains-ms-mariyas-soaps-and-chemicals-from-using-trademark-chandra-for-being-similar-to-wipros-chandrika-239030

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS SUBMITTED A TRADEMARK APPLICATION FOR 'SWIFTMAS' IN ANTICIPATION OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND THE RELEASE OF HER ALBUM '1989'

Taylor Swift has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to secure the rights to the term 'Swiftmas' ahead of the upcoming holiday season. If this trademark application is granted, it would grant Taylor Swift exclusive usage of both the logo and the term itself. This would extend to various paper goods, including journals and stationary, as well as clothing items like tops, bottoms, and headwear.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/us-celebrity-news/taylor-swift-files-trademark-swiftmas-30999349





PATENT

PAYPAL HAS SUBMITTED A PATENT APPLICATION FOR NFT MARKETPLACE, ALLOWING TRADING OF ASSETS BOTH ON AND OFF THE BLOCKCHAIN

PayPal has taken significant steps in its endeavor to establish its own blockchain ecosystem. It has filed a patent application for a system dedicated to the purchase and transfer of nonfungible tokens (NFTs). This system is designed to facilitate transactions involving NFTs, whether they occur on the blockchain or off it. It also allows users to engage in buying and selling NFTs through the services of a third-party provider.

https://cointelegraph.com/news/paypal-nft-marketplace-patent-asset-trading

HUAWEI AND XIAOMI HAVE ENTERED INTO A GLOBAL PATENT CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT

Huawei and Xiaomi have jointly announced the establishment of a global patent cross-licensing agreement, which encompasses a range of communication technologies, notably including 5G. Xiaomi's General Manager of Corporate Business Development and IP Strategy, Ran Xu, expressed their satisfaction with the agreement, emphasising that it reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2023/9/huaweixiaomi-patent-crosslicensing

LG HAS CEASED THE PRODUCTION OF TVS COMPATIBLE WITH ATSC 3.0 DUE TO CONCERNS REGARDING PATENT ISSUES

LG has decided to exclude ATSC 3.0 technology from its 2024 TV lineup due to a legal dispute with an entity known as Constellation Designs. ATSC 3.0, also known as "NextGenTV", serves as the successor to the previous ATSC 1.0 standard. It operates as an IP-based signaling platform with the capability to support various improvements and innovations, including 4K video, advanced advertising features, and immersive audio.

https://www.lightreading.com/video-broadcast/lg-halts-production-of-atsc-3-0-compatible-tvs-over-patent-concerns



COPYRIGHT

JUDGE RULES THAT THE THOMSON REUTERS AI COPYRIGHT ISSUE MUST GO TO TRIAL

A Delaware federal judge has determined that a jury will decide the outcome of Thomson Reuters' lawsuit against Ross Intelligence, alleging unauthorised copying of Westlaw content for AI training. This decision signals one of the first trials addressing unauthorised data use in AI training. The case mirrors a trend, with other tech companies like Meta Platforms and OpenAI facing similar lawsuits over the use of copyrighted material for training generative AI.

https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2023/09/26/thomson-reuters-ai-copyright-dispute-must-go-to-trial-judge-says

US COPYRIGHT OFFICE DENIES COPYRIGHT TO AI-GENERATED ARTWORK

The US Copyright Office's ruling on "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial" challenges the copyright eligibility of predominantly AI-generated art, setting a precedent. This AI-generated art was crafted by artist Jason Allen, using the AI platform, Midjourney. It received the top prize at the 2022 Colorado State Fair's annual art competition. Despite Allen's claims of creative control, the decision underscores broader legal challenges regarding AI-generated content ownership, emphasising the importance of human authorship for copyright protection.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.techtimes.com/amp/articles/296753/20230924/copyright-office-rejects-registration-controversial-winning-ai-generated-artwork.htm

RENOWNED AUTHORS SUE OPEN AI ALLEGING COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT BY CHAT GPT

Authors including John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, and George R.R. Martin, are suing OpenAI, alleging "systematic theft on a mass scale" by the ChatGPT program by its "flagrant and harmful infringements" of copyrighted works. The authors claim AI-generated content undermines their ability to control and benefit from their creations, while OpenAI asserts ongoing discussions with creators to address concerns and collaborate on AI technology usage.

https://apnews.com/article/openai-lawsuit-authors-grisham-george-rr-martin-37f9073ab67ab25b7e6b2975b2a63bfe



GAMING

MICROSOFT'S BID FOR ACTIVISION'S CLOUD GAMING RIGHTS DIVERTED TO UBISOFT, EASING REGULATORY CONCERNS

Microsoft's attempt to acquire Activision's cloud gaming rights has been redirected to Ubisoft, according to the UK government. This decision prevents Microsoft from exclusive rights to Activision's games on its cloud gaming platforms, promoting competition, and addressing regulatory concerns. The move follows the Competition and Markets Authority's blockage of Microsoft's earlier $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in April, with the consultation process likely to conclude on October 6.

https://g2g.news/gaming/microsoft-activision-deal-in-final-stages-after-positive-consultation-with-cma/

UNITY IMPOSES CHANGES TO MOBILE DEVELOPERS' AD MONETIZATION IN NEW TERMS OF SERVICE

The game production platform, Unity, has modified its Terms of Service, which will have an effect on how mobile creators monetize their work. The modifications include Unity's ban on particular ad tactics and a focus on user-friendly ad experiences. Unity's modified Terms of Service are currently being followed by mobile developers, which reflects the platform's evolving ad monetization strategy.

https://www.theverge.com/2023/9/15/23875396/unity-mobile-developers-ad-monetization-tos-changes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.