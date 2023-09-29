During this webinar, our IP experts Kirian Claeyé and Isabelle Vermeyen tell you what (not) to do in case of a discovery raid (or saisie-contrefaçon), whether as the IP holder or the alleged infringer, including:

what you need and should look out for when drafting and filing a saisie request?

how to act and react during the execution of the saisie?

what's next after the execution of the saisie?

and of course, what has changed in the last three years?

