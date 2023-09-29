During this webinar, our IP experts Kirian Claeyé and Isabelle Vermeyen tell you what (not) to do in case of a discovery raid (or saisie-contrefaçon), whether as the IP holder or the alleged infringer, including:
- what you need and should look out for when drafting and filing a saisie request?
- how to act and react during the execution of the saisie?
- what's next after the execution of the saisie?
- and of course, what has changed in the last three years?
