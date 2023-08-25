New Myanmar trademark law coming into effect on April 1, 2023, has been highly anticipated, despite the political and economic challenges in the country.

Following the implementation of the aforementioned legislation, global corporations and brand owners expressed that they were pleased with having the chance to have access to thorough protection of their trademark rights based on rules that adhere to international standards. As a result, several trademark owners—including both new firms and those whose trademarks had previously been registered under Myanmar's previous IP system—filed trademark applications in accordance with the new rules.

For more than two decades, Myanmar has worked to develop and enforce new trademark regulations. Among the significant developments is the first-to-file system, which has brought the country's trademark system more in line with international standards, as well as helping the trademark office Myanmar and its designated courts efficiently carry out complex trademark processes. These are all welcome developments that streamline trademark registration processes and allow legitimate trademark owners to better protect their trademark rights in Myanmar.

The new trademark law also encourages early registration of trademarks and restricts third parties from bad-faith filings. The new rules also provide strict legal provisions that will be used in trademark litigation to prevent infringements and counterfeiting. These provisions, together with the courts designated to handle trademark cases, will allow trademark owners to better protect and enforce their trademark rights.

The new regulations are also likely to impact investment and trade development in Myanmar by better protecting trademarks and intellectual property rights. Brands and businesses can operate in a competitive market and environment while still being protected from trademark infringement under the new trademark law. The new regulations will also replace the first-to-use system with a first-file system. In addition, the online trademark registration mechanism will also be applied. This will result in greater transparency, an easier registration process, and greater certainty in priority determination.

Difficulties and challenges in applying new trademark laws in Myanmar

As the trademark law was the first enacted among the intellectual property laws that form the basis of Myanmar's reformed intellectual property system, many individuals and businesses may not fully understand the regulations and procedures, leading to confusion and non-compliance with these rules and procedures.

In addition, since previous trademark registration procedures were carried out manually, there may be many questions from applicants about the new electronic system as well as new electronic trademark applications. Accordingly, the IP office will have to ensure that it has the resources and equipment to handle a large number of trademark applications.

All trademark applications under the new trademark law will have to undergo formality and substantive examination on absolute grounds (e.g. distinctiveness) by the Intellectual Property Department of Myanmar. If the trademark application passes the above examination, its trademark application will be published in the trademark journal for a period of 60 days. If the trademark application is not opposed by a third party within the above time, the Myanmar National Office of Intellectual Property will issue a certificate of trademark registration.

