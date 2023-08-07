On August 1, 2023, the Intellectual Property Department of the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia issued Announcement No. 2501/R/DIP, stating that trademark applicants must unify and use a single trademark application for one or multiple classes of goods and services from August 2023.

According to the announcement by the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia to trademark applicants, in order to reduce unnecessary paperwork in the trademark application process and facilitate the international trademark registration process, the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia requires applicants to use a single trademark application for goods or services in one or multiple international classifications as provided in Article 10 of the Sub-Decree on the Implementation of the Law on Trademarks, Trade Names, and Acts of Unfair Competition.

Trademark applicants in Cambodia are required to comply with the provisions of this announcement from the date of its issuance.

Download the Announcement in English here and in Cambodia here.

